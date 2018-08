Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Carroll Park section of West Philadelphia.

A 51-year-old woman was found shot in the head on the porch of her family’s home near 59th and Master Streets, around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say members of her family were inside the home, and detectives are interviewing them right now.

So far, police have no suspects or motive.