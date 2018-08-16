Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Upper Darby are searching for the family of a young boy who was found alone on 69th and Walnut Streets.

The young boy cannot communicate and police believe he might be autistic, because he has not been able to provide them any information about where he came from, or where his parents, guardians or grandparents could be located.

Officials believe he is around the age of 7 or 8.

Community Notification! This young man was found on 69th Street. He is non verbal and believed to be autistic. We are looking for his family. Please RT!! pic.twitter.com/dhbH0THN12 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) August 16, 2018

He was located near a shopping center by a county employee who noticed the boy crossing the street.

They immediately notified the Upper Darby Police Department.

According to officials, the boy is wearing a pair of pajamas, which suggests that he’s local.

“The kid’s obviously got to be from close by,” said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood.

Police are asking anybody with information to please reach out to them and to please spread the word on social media.