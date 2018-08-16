BREAKING:Worker Dies After Being Trapped In Collapsed Trench In East Oak Lane
PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing at a SEPTA train station in Center City last week. Police are searching for 23-year-old Zair Bennet-Warwick. Bennet-Warwick in connection for the attack at the SEPTA’s Jefferson Station on Aug. 9.

A man died at a local area hospital following the attack and police believe Bennet-Warwick may have been involved.

Officials believe he may be in the area of mass transit platforms in Center City.

zair bennet warwick 2018 08 16 23 06 21 Police Release Image Of Suspect Wanted In Fatal SEPTA Jefferson Station Stabbing

Credit: Philadelphia Police Department.

Bennet-Warwick is around 6-foot-3 and weights about 200 pounds.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Bennet-Warwick is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, or call 911.

