PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing at a SEPTA train station in Center City last week. Police are searching for 23-year-old Zair Bennet-Warwick. Bennet-Warwick in connection for the attack at the SEPTA’s Jefferson Station on Aug. 9.

A man died at a local area hospital following the attack and police believe Bennet-Warwick may have been involved.

Officials believe he may be in the area of mass transit platforms in Center City.

Bennet-Warwick is around 6-foot-3 and weights about 200 pounds.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Bennet-Warwick is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, or call 911.