Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The owners of 11 ShopRite stores are partnering with “Operation Fuel Up” to send coffee to U.S. troops.

It all started when a Roxborough dad, Bernie Strain, mentioned that his son serving overseas was missing good American java.

In just 10 days, the community donated 70 pounds of coffee.

Helped by a donation from Brown’s Superstores, the coffee is now heading to service men and women in the Middle East.