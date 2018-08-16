Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LOWER MORELAND, Pa. (CBS) – A small fire at a nursing care facility in Montgomery County prompted an evacuation of 110 residents Wednesday night.

The fire started around 9:15 p.m. at ManorCare Health Services at 3430 Huntingdon Pike in Lower Moreland Township.

Officials said the fire started in an air conditioning unit in one of the rooms and was quickly extinguished by the sprinkler system.

Along with ManorCare employees, Montgomery County emergency management and several fire and EMS companies helped the more than 100 residents out of the building. Forty four people were transported by bus to other ManorCare facilities in the area. The remaining residents were able to return to their rooms.

“Obviously, this is a care facility, so you have folks who have ambulation issues, but the folks from ManorCare and our EMTs are taking care of everybody very well and making sure everyone is safe,” said Paul Randolph, chaplain and public information officer for Huntingdon Valley Fire Company.

One male ManorCare employee was treated at scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital for evaluation.

No residents were hurt.