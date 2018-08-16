BREAKING:Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man has admitted serving as an administrator for multiple chat rooms where child pornography was shared and discussed on an instant messaging application.

David Nelson pleaded guilty Wednesday to distributing child porn. He faces between five and 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 19.

The 44-year-old Toms River man was arrested in April after an FBI investigation found he had sent at least 26 images of child porn to another Kik user during a three-day span last October.

The investigation of Nelson began after FBI agents in Louisville, Kentucky arrested another man who had offered to broadcast the sexual abuse of his young daughter. A search of that man’s cellphone revealed he had been communicating with Nelson via instant messaging.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

