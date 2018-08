PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Aretha Franklin’s memory will live on, in outer space.

NASA says an asteroid has been named after her.

We’re saddened by the loss of Aretha Franklin. Asteroid 249516 Aretha, found by our NEOWISE mission and named after the singer to commemorate the #QueenOfSoul, will keep orbiting beyond Mars. See more details: https://t.co/NlW4vkmKDq pic.twitter.com/yZ0E5ofSQT — NASA (@NASA) August 16, 2018

We’re told 2-4-9-5-1-6 Aretha shines the brightest in its asteroid family, outside the main asteroid belt… and that seems very fitting.