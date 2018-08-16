PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family members and survivors of a fire that claimed the lives of three firefighters in Delaware have filed a federal lawsuit blaming Wilmington for their deaths.

Captain Christopher Leach and lieutenants Jerry Fickes and Ardythe Hope died from injuries they received in the rowhome fire back in September of 2016. Three others were hurt.

The lawsuit blames a cost-saving policy called “rolling bypasses” for their deaths. The practice takes one firetruck out of commission around the clock.

Wilmington’s Mayor Mike Purzycki released a statement on the suit today: