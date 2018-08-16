Filed Under:Instagram, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Instagram is investigating a hack that’s reportedly locking hundreds of users out of their accounts.

Users say their handles, passwords, profile photos and emails were changed, preventing them from logging in.

In some cases, the new email addresses had a Russian “.ru” domain.

Instagram says the hacks came from multiple locations, not just Russia. The social media company is shutting off access to compromised accounts.

Instagram is urging users to stregthen their passwords and to turn on two-factor authentication and create stronger passwords.

It also recommends not giving suspicious third-party apps access to Instagram accounts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s