PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Instagram is investigating a hack that’s reportedly locking hundreds of users out of their accounts.
Users say their handles, passwords, profile photos and emails were changed, preventing them from logging in.
In some cases, the new email addresses had a Russian “.ru” domain.
Instagram says the hacks came from multiple locations, not just Russia. The social media company is shutting off access to compromised accounts.
Instagram is urging users to stregthen their passwords and to turn on two-factor authentication and create stronger passwords.
It also recommends not giving suspicious third-party apps access to Instagram accounts.