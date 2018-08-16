Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Instagram is investigating a hack that’s reportedly locking hundreds of users out of their accounts.

Users say their handles, passwords, profile photos and emails were changed, preventing them from logging in.

In some cases, the new email addresses had a Russian “.ru” domain.

We are aware that some people are having difficulty accessing their Instagram accounts. If you think you have been impacted, please follow our guidance to regain access: https://t.co/DfHpQuk9SJ — Instagram (@instagram) August 15, 2018

Instagram says the hacks came from multiple locations, not just Russia. The social media company is shutting off access to compromised accounts.

Instagram is urging users to stregthen their passwords and to turn on two-factor authentication and create stronger passwords.

It also recommends not giving suspicious third-party apps access to Instagram accounts.