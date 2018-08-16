Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was in Darby Borough Thursday to survey the damage left by recent flash floods.

Wolf told Eyewitness News that he wants future funding and planning to prevent constant flooding from happening there again.

“I was talking to Republican and Democratic legislatures, figure out maybe what we need to do at a state level,” Wolf said.

His tours brought him face-to-face with the areas most affected by heavy rains and flooding that swept through in the past few days.

The governor was joined by Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Rick Flinn, local officials and legislators to appraise areas where damage to homes and businesses occurred.

“I feel good that someone is actually looking into it because it happens every couple years but it gets worse and worse every year,” said Rose Gilbert, whose home constantly floods during extreme weather.

Wolf acknowledged that this year has brought a lot of rain all over Pennsylvania and ruminated aloud on what could be done to mitigate further flooding in the future.

“So when rain happens like this in the future, the folks here don’t suffer the unintended consequences from that rain,” he said.

One of the changes Wolf and PEMA want to create is an environmental barrier at Darby Creek. They hope to construct such a barrier to protect the bridge, which gets clogged by debris and in turn causes flooding.

Of course, that protective barrier would require funding.

Officials are hoping to get that money from the state and the federal government.