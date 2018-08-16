BREAKING:Crews Working To Free Worker Trapped In Collapsed Trench In East Oak Lane
BOSTON, Mass. (CBS) — A couple dancing to the classic Kenny Loggins song “Footloose” lost their own footing and fell into the Boston Harbor.

The incident, which was caught on camera, shows the unidentified couple dancing up a storm at an event on Tuesday night at the Boston Harbor Hotel.

dancing couple boston harbor Footloose To Loose Footing: Dancing Couple Fall Into Boston Harbor

Credit: CBS3.

They got a little too close to the protective ropes and tumbled into the dark water below.

Onlookers say both were able to quickly get out of the water themselves.

Fortunately, they were not hurt.

