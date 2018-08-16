Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BOSTON, Mass. (CBS) — A couple dancing to the classic Kenny Loggins song “Footloose” lost their own footing and fell into the Boston Harbor.

Man Who Contracted Flesh-Eating Bacteria While Crabbing Undergoes Double Amputation

The incident, which was caught on camera, shows the unidentified couple dancing up a storm at an event on Tuesday night at the Boston Harbor Hotel.

They got a little too close to the protective ropes and tumbled into the dark water below.

Aldi Brings Wine Advent Calendar To The U.S., Adds Cheese Advent Calendar

Onlookers say both were able to quickly get out of the water themselves.

Fortunately, they were not hurt.