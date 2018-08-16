Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A special program is helping to feed local families in need.

6-Year-Old Girl Spends Nearly $400 On Toys Using Mom’s Amazon Account

Food boxes were made available to residents in Bucks County and Montgomery County.

They were picked up Wednesday at Our Lady of Fatima School in Bensalem.

The food boxes include fresh fruit and vegetables that can feed a family of four for an entire week.

Operation Fuel Up: 11 ShopRites Donating Coffee To US Troops

It was all made possible thanks to a partnership between Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne and the Philadelphia-based “Farm to Families” initative.