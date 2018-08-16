BREAKING:Worker Dies After Being Trapped In Collapsed Trench In East Oak Lane
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A special program is helping to feed local families in need.

Food boxes were made available to residents in Bucks County and Montgomery County.

They were picked up Wednesday at Our Lady of Fatima School in Bensalem.

The food boxes include fresh fruit and vegetables that can feed a family of four for an entire week.

It was all made possible thanks to a partnership between Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne and the Philadelphia-based “Farm to Families” initative.

