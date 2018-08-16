BREAKING:Crews Working To Free Construction Worker Trapped In Collapsed Trench In East Oak Lane
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to free a construction worker who is trapped in a trench that collapsed onto him.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the 100 block of West Walnut Park Drive in East Oak Lane around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

trench collapse Crews Working To Free Construction Worker Trapped In Collapsed Trench In East Oak Lane

(credit: CBS3)

Officials say first responders were told that a worker was in a trench that collapsed onto him at a construction site.

The person’s condition is not yet known.

Crews are still on the scene trying to free the worker.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

