PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to free a construction worker who is trapped in a trench that collapsed onto him.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the 100 block of West Walnut Park Drive in East Oak Lane around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say first responders were told that a worker was in a trench that collapsed onto him at a construction site.

The person’s condition is not yet known.

Crews are still on the scene trying to free the worker.

