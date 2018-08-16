Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin holds a special place in the hearts of many in Philadelphia. She is no stranger to the Philadelphia music scene as she was adored by fans here, selling out concerts over the years.

Philadelphians were treated to what would be one of her last public appearances just last year.

Franklin performed at the Mann Music Center on Aug. 26, which would be her last appearance in the city. The 76-year-old music icon announced her retirement in 2017.

Franklin also performed at the Mann in 1992, 2002, and 2010.

She also performed before Pope Francis along the Ben Franklin Parkway three years ago, belting out “Amazing Grace.”

Her legacy will certainly live on in Philadelphia as part of the city’s rich music history. Patty Jackson of WDAS Radio is paying tribute to Franklin by consistently playing her music throughout the day.

“The only way I think we can pay tribute is you just play the music, play the music and just let people remember why she was the woman that she was,” said Jackson. “The first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, 18 Grammy Awards.”

Philadelphia native and music legend Patti LaBelle said in a statement that “the world has experienced a tremendous loss.”

“Aretha was a rare treasure whose unmatched musical genius helped craft the soundtrack to the lives of so many. My sympathy, love and prayers go out to her family, loved ones and fans around the globe,” said LaBelle.

Franklin passed away at the age of 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.