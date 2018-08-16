Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CBS) — One thing more dangerous than a child in a toy store could be one with mom’s Amazon login.

A 6-year-old in Utah recently learned that Amazon could deliver all the Barbies she ever wanted right to her front door so she did what any young child would do.

Kaitlin Lunt ordered nearly $400 worth of toys.

Instead of returning the toys to Amazon, Kaitlin’s mother, Catherine Lunt, decided to donate them to a Primary Children’s’ Hospital.

Lunt admits she should have been a lot more vigilant watching her daughter.

Ria Diyaolu tweeted a photo of Kaitlin standing on the sidewalk with several Amazon boxes that were just dropped off by a delivery man.

Now, she just wants other parents to know that there are security controls available to prevent this sort of thing.