PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies honored one of its longtime die-hard fans on Thursday night.

The team saluted 103-year-old Catalina Roland before game two of Thursday night’s game at Citizens Bank Park.

Born in Puerto Rico, she instantly became a Phillies fan in 1955 when she moved her family to North Philadelphia.

The Korean War veteran, nurse and social worker says she has never missed a Phillies broadcast.

Roland was honored as part of Latino Family Celebration at the ballpark.