ICELAND (CBS) — Trapped whales are rescued not once, but twice, in Iceland.

A video shows 100 pilot whales that got stuck in a shallow narrow inlet.

The whales were guided out by rescue teams to a bridge, but they seemed to lose their way and were found back in the same spot 24 hours later.

iceland trapped whales3 100 Trapped Whales Rescued For Second Time In Iceland

On the second attempt, rescue teams guided the whales another nine miles past the bridge.

That attempt seemed to do the trick.

So far, they have not returned.

