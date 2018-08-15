BREAKING NEWS:Grand Jury Report On Clergy Abuse In Pa. Released
CARBONDALE, Ill. (CBS) – An Illinois woman is celebrating 101 years! And she picked her favorite place to have her party – Taco Bell.

Ruth Parker has been going to the same Taco Bell in Carbondale for the last 18 years. She began stopping there after she moved to town.

Parker was looking for a place where she could drink coffee and read the newspaper.

“They said we don’t sell coffee, but one of the help brought instant coffee,” said Parker.

Woman Celebrates 101st Birthday At Taco Bell

Credit: CBS3

“After that she came by every time. No matter what, we all know miss Ruth and we all make her a part of our lives, and we talk to her, and we just love her to death,” said  Taco Bell Manager Rebecca Gefro.

Parker stops in every Tuesday and Friday.

She says she’s sampled just about everything on the menu.

