MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Teachers and school administrators are taking part in a seminar aimed at improving classroom safety. The training was organized by Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland and state Sen. Tom McGarrigle.

This is a new strategy for educators. First responders say locking the doors and hiding under tables is not enough as teachers now have to fight back.

“If we ever had to handle ourselves with the perpetrator, this gave us an idea of what we could do,” said Southeast Delaware County School District administrator Patricia Alford.

Alford was among dozens of educators across Delaware County participating in what’s called a teacher safety workshop.

“Today was exciting, the first time we tried to do a real hands-on safe schools program,” said Timothy Boyce, the director of emergency services for Delaware County. “A lot of engagement, a lot of moving parts.”

Active shooter drills showed educators how to protect themselves and their students in a classroom.

“At the end of the day, if someone is coming to commit a homicide in your classroom, I think all bets are off,” the instructor told educators.

Self-defense techniques were also shared.

“It empowered me more than it was before,” explained Alford. “Before I’m just like what’s going to happen, but now I feel that I have many options to try to keep myself safe as well as the children.”

“Overwhelmingly, I think this move to empower the educator, to give them the skills to protect their classroom is being well received,” said Boyce.

Organizers have been asking educators for feedback to improve this program. Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf will be here Thursday for the second and final day of the training.