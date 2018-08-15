MORRISVILLE, N.C. (CBS) – A flight bound for Philadelphia was forced to land in North Carolina due to an unknown odor in the cabin on Wednesday night.

Frontier Airlines Flight 1674 from Orlando was bound for Philly when an odor in the cabin forced the pilot to land at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

“Flight 1674 operating from Orlando to Philadelphia has landed safely and without incident in Raleigh/Durham with 230 passengers and seven crew. Safety and security of our crew and guests is our number one priority and out of an abundance of caution, this flight diverted due to an unknown odor in the cabin. A new aircraft is being dispatched to continue the flight,” said a spokesperson with Frontier airlines.

According to CBS 17 in North Carolina, some passengers on board have requested medical assistance.

NOW: Lots of flashing lights near terminal 2 at RDU. Airport says a Frontier flight landed safely after multiple people on requested emergency attention. Airline says Flight 1674 from Orlando to Philadelphia was diverted due to an unknown odor in the cabin. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/LvNlQJNSw1 — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenWNCN) August 16, 2018

