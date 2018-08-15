Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A portion of Route 322 in Harrison Township is closed due to a fatal accident.

Police say crews were called to Route 322 between North Main Street and Walters Road following an accident involving a commercial service truck and a tractor-trailer.

Police say at least one person was killed in the accident. The victim has not yet been identified.

Traffic is currently shut down in both directions on Route 322.

Police are investigating the accident.