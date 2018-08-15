BREAKING NEWS:Walmart Shooting Suspect Being Held On $1 Million Bail
Filed Under:Harrison Township Police, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A portion of Route 322 in Harrison Township is closed due to a fatal accident.

Police say crews were called to Route 322 between North Main Street and Walters Road following an accident involving a commercial service truck and a tractor-trailer.

Police say at least one person was killed in the accident. The victim has not yet been identified.

Traffic is currently shut down in both directions on Route 322.

Police are investigating the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s