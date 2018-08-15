Comments
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor he met on the dating app Grindr.
New Castle County police say 26-year-old Antwine Mobley assaulted the victim while they were in his vehicle last Tuesday.
The alleged assault happened near a Newark-area apartment complex.
Mobley was arrested without incident on Monday.
He has been charged with three counts of third-degree rape.