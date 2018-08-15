  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antwine Mobley, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor he met on the dating app Grindr.

Star Track Athlete Who Had Scholarship To Penn State Killed In West Oak Lane Shooting

New Castle County police say 26-year-old Antwine Mobley assaulted the victim while they were in his vehicle last Tuesday.

antwine mobley mugshot Police: Man Sexually Assaults Minor He Met On Dating App Grindr

The alleged assault happened near a Newark-area apartment complex.

Walmart Shooting Suspect Tells Judge He Thinks He Has Mental Issues, Being Held On $1 Million Bail

Mobley was arrested without incident on Monday.

He has been charged with three counts of third-degree rape.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s