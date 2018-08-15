BREAKING NEWS:Walmart Shooting Suspect Being Held On $1 Million Bail
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in Hamilton Township.

Police say they received multiple phone calls about a shooting and one about a man yelling he had been shot, around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they found the victim, 28-year-old Matthew Dukes, inside his vehicle near Cypress Lane and Chambers Court,

He had been shot multiple times in the chest. Investigators say Dukes was driving when he was shot.

He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.

