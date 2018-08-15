PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are investigating the murder of a 29-year-old man in the West Oak Lane section of the city.

Officials arrived to the 6400 block of Beechwood Street just after 11:15 Tuesday night.

Authorities say the victim was shot once in the face, execution style.

He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philly for the latest.