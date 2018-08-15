  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are investigating the murder of a 29-year-old man in the West Oak Lane section of the city.

Officials arrived to the 6400 block of Beechwood Street just after 11:15 Tuesday night.

Authorities say the victim was shot once in the face, execution style.

Police: 4 Shot After Altercation Inside Walmart In Cheltenham; 2 Suspects Arrested

He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philly for the latest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s