Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It turns out, online daters often try to make connections with people considered “out of their league”.

Strangers Help Raise $10,000 To Help Legally Blind Teen See Again

A new study in the journal, “Science Advances“.

Researchers polled online daters from New York, Boston, Chicago, and Seattle.

The study titled, Aspirational pursuit of mates in online dating markets, found that online daters tend to reach out to those who they consider more attractive, because it’s worth a shot, even if they don’t get a message back.

Psychologists say this phenomenon makes sense because rejection online stings less than if you are shot down in person.

Elephants Could Hold Secret To Surviving Cancer

“When there are plenty of fish in the sea, one can afford to throw a few back,” researchers wrote as well.