PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  It turns out, online daters often try to make connections with people considered “out of their league”.

A new study in the journal, “Science Advances“.

Researchers polled online daters from New York, Boston, Chicago, and Seattle.

Online Daters Try To Make Connections With People Out Of Their League

The study titled, Aspirational pursuit of mates in online dating markets,  found that online daters tend to reach out to those who they consider more attractive, because it’s worth a shot, even if they don’t get a message back.

Psychologists say this phenomenon makes sense because rejection online stings less than if you are shot down in person.

“When there are plenty of fish in the sea, one can afford to throw a few back,” researchers wrote as well.

