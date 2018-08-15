BREAKING NEWS:Walmart Shooting Suspect Being Held On $1 Million Bail
Wissahickon Valley Park
Credit: (CBS3)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Entrance to the Devil’s Pool at the Wissahickon Valley Park will be closed during the weekends due to public safety concerns.

Philadelphia Police and park rangers will close the orange and white trails at Livezey Lane and Valley Green Road, leading to Devil’s Pool, on Saturdays and Sundays.

Devil’s Pool will be closed until the end of September.

The other trails of the park will remain open.

The Friends of Wissahickon is asking for the public’s feedback on the closure. To submit feedback, click here.

