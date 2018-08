PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now you can relive the Eagles Super Bowl victory with a can of soup.

Starting Friday, ACME shelves in our area will be stocked with limited-edition Campbell’s Chunky Soup cans celebrating the birds Super Bowl win.

You’ll be able to get your team spirit on with chunky classic chicken noodle or sirloin burger with country vegetables.

Campbell’s Chunky is also running a contest — giving fans who buy 2 or more cans the chance to meet Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.