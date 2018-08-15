Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has approved the first wave of licenses for internet-based gambling.

Wednesday, the board approved the certifications for Harrah’s in Chester, Parx in Bucks County and Mount Airy in the Poconos.

Eight other casinos are expected to win approvals over the next couple of months.

After all, licenses have been issued, the casinos will be allowed to offer poker, slots, and other simulated casino games to online players.