PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least 17 beaches in New Jersey are at risk of closing this summer due to high levels of fecal bacteria in the water.

Officials with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection say water samples exceeded the quality standard at beaches in Cape May, Ocean, Atlantic and Monmouth Counties. The samples are analyzed for the presence of Enterococci, a type of bacteria found in animal and human feces.

The following beaches are under advisory:

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Beach (Bay): 26th St, Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Bay): New Jersey Ave, Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Upper Township, Beach (Bay): Beesley’s Point Beach, Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Beach (Ocean): Ocean Park, Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Village Beach Club, Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean):Baltimore, Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Essex Ave, Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

OCEAN COUNTY

Beach (Bay): New Jersey, Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (River): Anglesea, Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (River): Wildwood, Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (River): West Beach Avon Rd, Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (River): East Beach Station Ave. Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean):Maryland. Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Central. Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Sheridan Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Bay): Hancock. Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Lincoln Ave. Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Five beaches in Monmouth County have already closed after two consecutive water samples exceeded the state standard. Those beaches include:

Belmar Borough, Beach (River): L Street Beach, Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): The Terrace, Reason: Knife gate opened due to significant rain in a short period of time.

Beach (Ocean): Beacon Blvd, Reason: Knife gate opened due to significant rain in a short period of time.

Beach (Ocean): Brown Ave S, Reason: Knife gate opened due to significant rain in a short period of time.

Beach (Ocean): York Ave, Reason: Knife gate opened due to significant rain in a short period of time.

The closings will remain in effect until subsequent sampling indicates bacteria levels are again below the standard.

Officials with the DEP say the exceeded bacteria counts are usually a result of recent weather. Heavy rainfall often causes sewage to overflow and spread into recreational waters.