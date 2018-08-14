BREAKINGPolice: 4 Shot After Altercation Inside Walmart In Cheltenham; 2 Suspects Arrested
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two of Philadelphia’s top medical centers are receiving special recognition.

U.S. News and World Report named Philadelphia’s Wills Eye Hospital the second best hospital in the nation for overall reputation.

In a separate poll, the center’s ophthalmology residency program was named number one in the U.S.A.

Children’s hospital was named the second best hospital in the nation to get treatment for pediatric cancer.

