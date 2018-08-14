Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters remain on the scene after a crash sparked a fire that destroyed one building and damaged others in western New Jersey.

Frenchtown Mayor Brad Myhre says a truck plowed through the front of a pizzeria on Monday night and that ignited the fire. Myhre says the Frenchtown Cafe, which is next to the pizzeria, sustained significant damage.

The mayor says people have been displaced.

There is no word on injuries.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office says the cause and origin of the blaze is under investigation and more details are expected to be released on Tuesday.