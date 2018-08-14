WEATHER ALERT:Flood Warning In Effect For Parts Of Region
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters remain on the scene after a crash sparked a fire that destroyed one building and damaged others in western New Jersey.

Frenchtown Mayor Brad Myhre says a truck plowed through the front of a pizzeria on Monday night and that ignited the fire. Myhre says the Frenchtown Cafe, which is next to the pizzeria, sustained significant damage.

The mayor says people have been displaced.

There is no word on injuries.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office says the cause and origin of the blaze is under investigation and more details are expected to be released on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s