PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On paper, this could be the deepest, most talented team in Eagles’ history. But there are some roster spots that still need to be sorted out as the Eagles travel to Boston on Thursday to face the Patriots in their second preseason game.

Here’s a thumbnail look at some positions still up for grabs.

Nickel corner

Sidney Jones came in as the favorite and will probably remain there. De’Vante Bausby has given Jones a slight push, but he’s simply not Jones, a talent who fell to the second round of the 2017 draft because of a blown Achilles tendon during his NFL Pro day. His problem may be durability. He suffered a minor sprained left ankle that threw a shock wave through Lincoln Financial Field last Thursday against the Steelers. Let’s see how he holds up against the Patriots—if he plays against the Patriots.

Running back

Undrafted rookie, free-agent running back Josh Adams helped himself quite a bit last week by running for 30 yards on six carries against the Steelers. What also set him apart was a good look at the same explosive speed he possessed at Central Bucks South High School, then at Notre Dame.

Adams issue will be health. If he shows durability and can stay healthy, Adams seems like a strong shot to make the Eagles, joining the group of Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles, who will comprise the Eagles’ backfield corps. As Donnel Pumphrey and Matt Jones mend from injuries, Wendell Smallwood’s play being spotty at best, Adams could very well grab that fourth spot in the Eagles’ backfield rotation.

Another fine showing against the Patriots Thursday night will make Adams the front-runner for that fourth spot.

Third safety

This area now appears to be a foregone conclusion with the re-signing of Corey Graham. The advantages here are Graham knows the system, and his teammates, and can spell Malcolm Jenkins when Jenkins comes into the box. Tre Sullivan looks like he has the fourth safety spot secured.

Weakside linebacker

Who replaces Mychal Kendricks? It’s a two-man battle between Nate Gerry, who is getting first-team reps, and Kamu Grugier-Hill, who’s shown he can be a big-play maker.