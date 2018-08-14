BREAKINGPolice: 4 Shot After Altercation Inside Walmart In Cheltenham; 2 Suspects Arrested
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Reebok

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many companies are shifting towards a more eco-friendly business.

Now Reebok is making a shoe entirely from natural products like corn.

This isn’t the corn that ends up on your dinner plate; it’s typically used to feed livestock.

After it’s harvested, the corn is milled and fermented into a bio-based product that is eventually molded into a shoe.

It’s durable and biodegradable.

Plastic Bags, Straws Banned In Atlantic County Parks 

“How do you get rubber and plastic out of the process and replace it with natural things like corn,” questioned Bill McInnis of Reebok. “The idea is to have a long-term commitment. We know it’s the right thing to do, fundamentally makes sense to everybody in our company.

Twenty-billion pairs of shoes are produced annually and roughly 300-million end up in landfills.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s