Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many companies are shifting towards a more eco-friendly business.

Now Reebok is making a shoe entirely from natural products like corn.

This isn’t the corn that ends up on your dinner plate; it’s typically used to feed livestock.

After it’s harvested, the corn is milled and fermented into a bio-based product that is eventually molded into a shoe.

It’s durable and biodegradable.

Plastic Bags, Straws Banned In Atlantic County Parks

“How do you get rubber and plastic out of the process and replace it with natural things like corn,” questioned Bill McInnis of Reebok. “The idea is to have a long-term commitment. We know it’s the right thing to do, fundamentally makes sense to everybody in our company.

Twenty-billion pairs of shoes are produced annually and roughly 300-million end up in landfills.