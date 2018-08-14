BREAKINGGrand Jury Report Identifies 300 'Predator Priests' Who Allegedly Molested Children In 6 Pennsylvania Dioceses
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:La Quinta, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4– Police arrested one man after he allegedly ran naked through the halls and trashed a hotel room in Greenwood Village on Monday.

Man Caught On Camera Celebrating After Smacking Hippo At Los Angeles Zoo

Investigators say the man locked himself in a La Quinta hotel room off Arapahoe Road and then started throwing all of the furniture and decorations from the fourth-floor window.

colorado hotel Police: Screaming Man Runs Naked Through Hotel, Throws Toilet Out Window

Police say a man ran naked through the hallways, trashed a room. (credit: CBS Denver)

This happened after other guests called police, claiming the man was running around the halls naked, screaming and yelling.

Police say he threw everything out the window and then tore out the toilet. He tossed that out the window, too.

Sister Lunch Ladies Accused Of Stealing Nearly Half-Million Dollars From Connecticut Schools

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s