Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police arrested one man after he allegedly ran naked through the halls and trashed a hotel room in Greenwood Village on Monday.

Man Caught On Camera Celebrating After Smacking Hippo At Los Angeles Zoo

Investigators say the man locked himself in a La Quinta hotel room off Arapahoe Road and then started throwing all of the furniture and decorations from the fourth-floor window.

This happened after other guests called police, claiming the man was running around the halls naked, screaming and yelling.

Police say he threw everything out the window and then tore out the toilet. He tossed that out the window, too.

Sister Lunch Ladies Accused Of Stealing Nearly Half-Million Dollars From Connecticut Schools

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital for evaluation.