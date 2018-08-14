Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say five people were injured following a shooting stemming from an altercation inside a Cheltenham Walmart on Tuesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center at 1000 Easton Road.

“It seems there was some sort of altercation at the cash register. Words were exchanged. A male pulled the gun from the female’s waistband and started shooting,” said police during a press conference on Tuesday night.

Police say the altercation involved two customers in separate lines.

Police say four people were shot during the altercation inside the store, including one person who suffered a graze wound. A pregnant woman was also injured when she fell as shots rang out in the business. All victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“She was in the front getting her stuff and taking it back and she heard the shots and someone grabbed her and snatched her in the back and that’s all I know for right now,” said Oscar Brown, who waited as her daughter, Ashley, had been barricaded inside. “I just told her that God is standing in the gap between you and them.

Authorities say a black male and a black female were both arrested in connection with the shooting. According to city police, the suspects fled in a light-colored Pontiac Grand Prix, tossed a gun out of the car and later crashed into an officer’s vehicle.

Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Two officers involved in the crash were also injured. They were transported to an area hospital to be evaluated.

The incident remains under investigation.