PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In Atlantic County single-use plastic bags and straws are now banned at county parks.

If you’re caught using them, it will cost you.

Warnings will be handed out through August of 2019, but after that, there will be fines up to $500 per violation.

The goal is to protect the environment, especially the ocean.