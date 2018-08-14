Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Things are about to get spicy in Phoenix!

Chick-Fil-A has added Phoenix to its list of taste test cities for their new Spicy Chick-n-Strips.

The Spicy Chick-n-Strips are a combination of two customer favorites – the original Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips and the Spicy Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The strips are seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, then are hand-breaded and cooked in 100 percent refined peanut oil.

Chick-Fil-A tested the menu item in Philadelphia, Central Texas and South Texas last fall.

Customers in Phoenix can taste test the spicy strips starting Aug. 25, while the other three metro areas will continue to test the menu item while supplies last.

The taste test will help determine if the new Spicy Chick-n-Strips are added to the menu nationwide.