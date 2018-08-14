Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer shot in the line of duty has been released from the hospital.
SWAT officer Jaison Potts was shot in the face last week.
Police: Homeowner Who Shot Officer In Face While Serving Warrant Thought Home Was Being Broken Into
It happened as Officer Potts and others were executing a search warrant on Knox Street in Germantown.
Police say a man inside the home thought someone was trying to break in and opened fire — shooting Officer Potts.
Police returned fire killing the man.