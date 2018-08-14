Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia law firm has filed a lawsuit against Samsung over their allegedly defective refrigerator ice makers.

Kohn Swift & Graf says they have been investigating widespread claims against Samsung for several months over its refrigerators with defective ice makers, specifically the company’s French Door External Dispenser.

The lawsuit states that the defects in the built-in-door ice makers resulted in leaks, over-freezing in the ice compartment, water leakage from the ice house to below the refrigerator crisper trays, fan noise from an over-iced compartment and also caused it to freeze up.

Pam Coy tells WCPO-TV that her ice maker “quit working” after she had the fridge for about a year.

“It works for a week, maybe two weeks, and then it doesn’t work,” Coy said. “The ice is very wet, it drips out of the ice maker, out the door and out onto the floor.”

Coy also told WCPO that her freezer door has gone bad.

“Because we have to keep ice in our freezer, we need ice bags to get ice, we’ve opened the freezer so much that the handle has broken and had to be replaced,” she said.

The law firm filed the class action suit in February 2017 in the District Court of New Jersey.