PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Penn Presbyterian, formally known as Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian Philadelphia, is one of the top 20 hospitals in the nation.

The hospital ranks 14 out of the U.S News and World Report’s Top 20 Hospitals in the country. It’s also ranked the 6th best for cardiology care.

Wills Eye Hospital at Jefferson scored the 2nd spot in best for Ophthalmology care.

