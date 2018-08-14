Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For some families, there’s a new item on that back-to-school list: a bulletproof backpack.

Some parents are investing in the backpacks as a way to protect their children in the event of a school shooting.

You can buy them online anywhere from 100 to 500 dollars.

The backpacks are made with the same material used in police body armor.

There is another option too.

Plastic Bags, Straws Banned In Atlantic County Parks

One company is making removable bulletproof panels that you can put in any backpack.

“Vast majority of people who purchase backpack panels are families purchasing them for their children, said an employee of the company who makes them. “They’ll typically buy three or four at a time.”

The manufacturers of both the bulletproof backpacks and the backpack panels say they will protect students against handguns and shotguns, but likely not rifles like an AR-15.