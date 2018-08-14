Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Forget the Swedish meatball, Ikea is giving its food fans a taste down under with Kangaroo meatballs. There is a catch.. you have to go to Australia!

The food is being rolled out as part of the company’s Democratic Design Days August 27 to 29 at the Sydney Museum of Contemporary Art.

Ivana Frost, Ikea Australia Food Manager says: “With the roo ball, we are so excited to offer a limited-edition product that brings together the best of both worlds by uniting our Swedish heritage with modern Australian cuisine.

Visitors to the event will get a peak behind the scenes at the retailers operations and how it can help them spruce up their Aussie pads.