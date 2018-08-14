WEATHER ALERT:Flood Warning In Effect For Parts Of Region
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Forget the Swedish meatball, Ikea is giving its food fans a taste down under with Kangaroo meatballs. There is a catch.. you have to go to Australia!

The food is being rolled out as part of the company’s Democratic Design Days August 27 to 29 at the Sydney Museum of Contemporary Art.

Ivana Frost, Ikea Australia Food Manager says: “With the roo ball, we are so excited to offer a limited-edition product that brings together the best of both worlds by uniting our Swedish heritage with modern Australian cuisine.

Visitors to the event will get a peak behind the scenes at the retailers operations and how it can help them spruce up their Aussie pads.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s