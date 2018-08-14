Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a bank robbery suspect.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect at the PNC Bank on the 2200 block of Cottman Avenue, around 2:23 p.m. on Monday.

He handed over a note implying that he had a gun and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, say police.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-40s to early 50s, approximately 6-foot-1, with a medium build, light complexion, clean shaven, and a salt-and-pepper buzz cut. He was last seen wearing a Nautica T-shirt, black pants and shoes, silver wristwatch, and a blue Phillies baseball cap.

If you have any information, call police.