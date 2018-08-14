BREAKINGPolice: 4 Shot After Altercation Inside Walmart In Cheltenham; 2 Suspects Arrested
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Prosecutors are investigating a former assistant counselor at the Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill.

The male, who is a minor, is accused of inappropriate touching at the early childhood camps.

The Katz JCC tells Eyewitness News they reported the allegations to the state, fired the employee, and are cooperating with the investigation.

Wills Eye Hospital, CHOP Recognized As Top Medical Centers In Nation 

The Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey released this statement following the allegations:

“Allegations have been made against an assistant counselor, a minor, formerly employed at the Early Childhood Camps at the Katz JCC. Upon learning about the allegations, this person was immediately separated from all children and the allegations were reported to the state agency responsible. Thereafter, this person’s employment was terminated.

The Katz Jewish Community Center is cooperating fully with law enforcement and cannot share any additional information given this is an ongoing investigation. We are continuing to work with the investigators for the safety and security of our children, which is always our priority. Our commitment is to provide a safe and secure environment for all children and families.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s