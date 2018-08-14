CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Prosecutors are investigating a former assistant counselor at the Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill.

The male, who is a minor, is accused of inappropriate touching at the early childhood camps.

The Katz JCC tells Eyewitness News they reported the allegations to the state, fired the employee, and are cooperating with the investigation.

The Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey released this statement following the allegations:

“Allegations have been made against an assistant counselor, a minor, formerly employed at the Early Childhood Camps at the Katz JCC. Upon learning about the allegations, this person was immediately separated from all children and the allegations were reported to the state agency responsible. Thereafter, this person’s employment was terminated.

The Katz Jewish Community Center is cooperating fully with law enforcement and cannot share any additional information given this is an ongoing investigation. We are continuing to work with the investigators for the safety and security of our children, which is always our priority. Our commitment is to provide a safe and secure environment for all children and families.”