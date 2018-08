Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For the first time in two years the Girl Scouts have announced a new cookie.

The organization unveiled a caramel chocolate chip cookie Tuesday.

The chewy cookie features caramel, semi-sweet chips, a touch of sea salt, and it is gluten free.

Girl Scout cookie season typically begins in January or February and continues through April.