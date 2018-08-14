BREAKINGPolice: 4 Shot After Altercation Inside Walmart In Cheltenham; 2 Suspects Arrested
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A car crash survivor who helped save his younger brothers got to hang out with his favorite Eagles player Carson Wentz.

We first met Austin Willis during CBS’3 Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon in March.

Car Crash Survivor Who Saved Brothers Invited To Spend Day With Carson Wentz

 

He was seriously injured in a car accident and helped save his two younger brothers after the crash.

On Tuesday, Austin was a special guest at Eagles training camp. He met his hero Carson Wentz, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, Eagles cheerleaders and Swoop. Some members of the team also signed his wheelchair.

What a perfect salute to this young hero!

