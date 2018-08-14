Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a driver who struck a utility pole left the crash scene in the car of a good Samaritan who had stopped to help.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. Monday on eastbound Route 30 in Atlantic City.

Authorities say 23-year-old city resident Isiah Davis and a 24-year-old female passenger were in the car. The woman suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

When the good Samaritan approached the vehicle and started talking with the woman, Davis allegedly drove off in that man’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned.

Davis was soon located and authorities say he still had the keys to the man’s car. Davis was charged with joyriding and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Davis has retained an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.