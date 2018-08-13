WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) – A Paulsboro teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Woodbury over the weekend.

It happened on Aug. 11 around 11:30 p.m. in the unit block of E. Center Street.

Authorities found 32-year-old Misael Ruiz Garcia shot on the front lawn of a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One neighbor, Anthony Darley, said he heard a single gunshot.

“We heard a ‘pow!'” Darley said. “It could have went through a window, so it was lucky everybody was safe inside the house.”

On Monday, authorities announced the arrest of 19-year-old Thadius Wyatt Oswald.

Oswald is facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

An autopsy revealed Garcia ’s death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was determined to be homicide.