Credit: Facebook/Alice Stockton Rossini

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. (CBS) – An incredible sight! A waterspout was reportedly spotted off of a beach in Ocean County on Monday morning.

Alice Stockton Rossini posted a photo of the waterspout at 6th Street in Ship Bottom, New Jersey.

Heavy Downpours Causing Flash Flooding, Closing Roads Throughout The Delaware Valley

A waterspout is a like a mini tornado, it’s a rotating column of water at the bottom, caused by wind shear.

This stormy weather is likely contributing to the winds going in different directions.

