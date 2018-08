CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – High water teams are working to rescue a 12-year-old boy stuck in the middle of a stream in Phonenixville.

Chopper 3 is live over the rescue at Peeks Road and Pickering Dam Road.

Crews are working to get the boy safely to shore. They were called out to the stream about a half hour ago.

No word on how the 12-year-old got into this situation.

